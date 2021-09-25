Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Dr Siouxsie Wiles takes down trolls with 'automated voice message'

WATCH: Dr Siouxsie Wiles reveals "complaint service". Source / Twitter @SiouxsieW

Top microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles has been copping a lot of flack from trolls for her views on the Covid-19 pandemic and New Zealand's lockdowns.

The expert has come up with a clever way to shut off the bullies who manage to reach her via different platforms.

Wiles has taken to Twitter to share her recordings of automated messages addressing the many points she hears about from those with a negative opinion of her.

The "Dr Siouxsie Wiles Complaints Service" includes all possible types of negative feedback the microbiologist has received from strangers.

I had a little fun this afternoon, inspired by the excellent work of @JaneyGodley & @saraschaefer1. I give you part 1 of the Dr Siouxsie Wiles Complaints Service. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Ko1OBQhqZo — Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) September 25, 2021

Using the typical language from automated telephone recordings, Wiles advises people who address her to select from a number of options. There are numbers to dial if people want to criticise her pink hair and judge her knowledge based on that, as well as a separate number for people who think we'd all still be living "like it's 2019" if it wasn't for the advice of experts like Wiles.

Seeing as you are all enjoying part 1 of the Dr Siouxsie Wiles Complaints Service, here is part 2 pic.twitter.com/SjV4Kva8jm — Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) September 25, 2021

Wearing a necklace that read "nevertheless, she persisted", Wiles reads out all the options available to trolls and bullies, depending on the type of feedback they want to give her.

"If you live in Dunedin and think Dr Wiles doesn't have a PhD, press two," she says at one point.

She also posted her messages in written form as a Twitter thread.

Ok, last one. I *think* I’ve covered all the reasons the haters contact me. Part 3 of the Dr Siouxsie Wiles Complaints Service. For those using screen readers, the written version is in the thread that follows 1/10 pic.twitter.com/DrEMCd5hLL — Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) September 25, 2021

All options eventually lead to trolls being put on hold forever and being listened to by no one at all - which is arguably the exact number of people who should listen to trolls.