Covid 19 coronavirus: WWII plane fly-past honours Captain Tom Moore at funeral

The coffin of Captain Sir Tom Moore is carried by members of the Armed Forces during his funeral, at Bedford Crematorium, in Bedford, England. Photo / AP

Church bells rang out on Saturday (local time) and a World War II-era plane flew over the funeral service of Sir Captain Tom Moore to honour the veteran who single-handedly raised millions of pounds for Britain's health workers by walking laps in his backyard.

Soldiers performed ceremonial duties at the private service for Moore, who died on February 2 at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Captain Tom, as he became known, inspired the UK during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic with his humble endeavour that raised almost £33 million (NZ$63m) for Britain's National Health Service last year.

The private service was small, attended by just eight members of the veteran's immediate family.

Soldiers carried his coffin, draped in the Union flag, from the hearse to a crematorium and formed a ceremonial guard.

Others performed a gun salute before a C-47 Dakota military transport plane flew past.

The family of Captain Tom Moore, from left, son-in-law Colin Ingram, granddaughter Georgia, grandson Benjie and daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore arrive for his funeral, at Bedford Crematorium. Photo / AP

"Daddy, you always told us 'Best foot forward' and true to your word, that's what you did last year," Moore's daughter Lucy Teixeira said at the service. "I know you will be watching us chuckling, saying 'Don't be too sad as something has to get you in the end.'"

His other daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said the world was "enthralled" by her father's "spirit of hope, positivity and resilience".

"They, too, saw your belief in kindness and the fundamental goodness of the human spirit," she said.

The service featured music that reflected the man being honoured, opening with the rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" that Moore recorded for charity with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir.

A Dakota performs a fly-pass at the funeral of Captain Tom Moore. Photo / Ap

The song reached number one in the UK singles charts last April.

Singer Michael Buble recorded a version of "Smile" for the funeral, and as requested by Moore, Frank Sinatra's "My Way" was played.

A bugler sounded "The Last Post" to close the service.

A church in Bedfordshire, England, where the family is based, rang its bell 100 times in Moore's honour.

A post on Moore's Twitter account invited his admirers to remember him Saturday with a cup of tea and a slice of Victoria sponge cake

“Someone will have to make extra cake and sandwiches, and it won’t be me.”

Today we celebrate the life of our hero. We will be following Captain Tom’s wishes by enjoying a cup of tea and a slice of Victoria sponge cake. Please join us as we raise a cup to him. pic.twitter.com/c9F1xBFL9a — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) February 27, 2021

Moore, who served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War II, set out to raise a modest £1000 for Britain's NHS by walking 100 laps of his backyard by his 100th birthday last year.

But donations poured in from across Britain and beyond as his quest went viral, catching the imagination of millions stuck at home during the first wave of the pandemic.

Members of the Armed Forces at the funeral of Captain Tom Moore. Photo / AP

His positive attitude - "Please remember, tomorrow will be a good day" became his trademark phrase - inspired the nation at a time of crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him as a "hero in the truest sense of the word".

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July in a socially distanced ceremony at Windsor Castle, west of London.

-AP