Covid 19 coronavirus: Washington State OKs cannabis as vaccine incentive

Cannabis can now be offered to convince people to get the Covid jab in Washington state. Photo / File

The US state of Washington says licensed marijuana stores can offer free joints to promote coronavirus vaccine clinics.

The "Joints for Jabs" programme announced by state officials this week will permit pot retail shops to give away a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic by July 12.

The state already lets breweries, wineries and restaurants offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination. Other incentives include free sports tickets and prize money of up to $1 million.

The idea is to persuade more people to become vaccinated. Governor Jay Inslee intends to lift all pandemic restrictions at the end of the month or sooner if 70 per cent of those aged over 16 have received at least a first vaccine dose.

Washington is not the only state seeking to sweeten the deal when it comes to vaccines.

New Jersey, for example, is picking up the tab for a free beer for those who can prove they got a shot. Maryland is offering state employees US$100, while Lancaster, California, is trying to encourage teens to get inoculated by entering their names in a raffle for college scholarships worth up to $10,000.

Not to be outdone, Ohio said it is creating a lottery with prizes of up to a full four-year scholarship for newly vaccinated teens and $1 million for adults; several winners have already been announced.

Meanwhile, companies are offering everything from paid time off and gift cards to doughnuts and a burger and french fries.

And on June 2, Anheuser-Busch InBev promised all Americans age 21 and up a free beer if the US reaches President Joe Biden's goal of giving 70 per cent of adults one shot by July 4.

- Associated Press, additional reporting from The Conversation