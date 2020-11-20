Covid 19 coronavirus: Pizza worker causes South Australia lockdown. The reviews are now in

A worker at the Woodville Pizza Bar told contact tracers he was a customer, which sparked a six-day state shutdown. Photo / Getty Images

An Adelaide pizza worker at the centre of the state's lockdown lied to contract tracers.

South Australian premier Steven Marshall says he is "fuming" after it was revealed a worker with coronavirus lied to contact tracers.

Marshall said the man was one of the cases linked to the Woodville Pizza Bar, and told authorities he was a customer.

⚠️COVID-19 Health Alert 17 Nov 2020 (11.59pm)⚠️

Anyone who visited or got takeaway (incl. delivery) from the Woodville Pizza Bar on 6 – 16 Nov must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days & seek testing. This includes people who live with you.

More info: https://t.co/DgtxIqU3s6 pic.twitter.com/QveoAXjHlJ — SA Health (@SAHealth) November 17, 2020

However, after the state was sent into a six-day lockdown, it was discovered he was an employee who had worked several shifts.

"To say that I am fuming about the actions of this individual is an understatement," Marshall said.

"The selfish actions of this individual have put our whole state in a very difficult situation.

"His actions have affected businesses, individuals, family groups and it is completely and utterly unacceptable."

The pizza worker at the centre of the fiasco worked at the Woodville Pizza Bar.

After the information was revealed, many people went online to review the restaurant.

Despite the frustrating nature of the incident, many turned to humour.

"Ordered the lockdown special. Did not disappoint" one reviewer wrote.

"I ordered BBQ Meat Lovers not a COVID Meat Liars!"

"Excellent pizza - also came with 2 days off work," one person said on their Facebook page.

"Perfect place to sit outside and enjoy a pizza and a couple coronas."

Marshall announced, in light of the new information, the planned six-day lockdown would instead end on Saturday night.

"I will not let the disgraceful conduct of a single individual keep SA in these circuit breaker conditions one day longer than what is necessary," he said.