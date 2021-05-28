Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne influencers flee city before lockdown

Two Melbourne influencers have fled the city for Perth. Photo / Instagram

Two Melbourne influencers have fled the city for Perth as millions of Victorian residents have been ordered to stay at home for the next week.

Sophie Cachia and Emmy MacCarthy had been due to appear at the Sip N Socials networking event at Perth's Ritz Carlton on Saturday, June 5.

The event, which costs $249 per person to attend, had been rescheduled to next week after being previously postponed because of Covid-19.

Cachia posted on her Instagram story on Thursday, revealing she had checked into her room at the Ritz Carlton.

Sophie posted on her stories that she and her two children had tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday. Photo / Sophie Cachia/Instagram

She thanked the "incredibly accommodating staff" who had made "the last few VERY CHAOTIC days easier for myself and the kids".

"Nothing like spontaneously packing at 2am right," Sophie said. "We were all tested at the airport yesterday (on Wednesday), are all NEGATIVE."

Event organiser @sociallyem said she had come up with a plan for Sophie and Emmy to come to Perth earlier than anticipated to avoid getting stuck in Melbourne.

"We didn't want the same thing to happen that happened in March, we had to postpone the event because of a Covid lockdown," she said in a video shared to her Instagram stories.

"So we acted really quickly this time, I threw a crazy idea out to the girls and said, 'hey, do you want to jump on a plane the second we heard of any Covid situation going on in Melbourne."

Fashion influencers face 'massive kick in the guts'

The timing of Melbourne's snap lockdown couldn't be worse for many of the city's influencers as Afterpay Fashion Week is due to start in Sydney next week.

Identical twins Marissa Sohtra and Rebecca Loucas, who run popular fashion Instagram page @twiceblessed, revealed they had to shelve plans to come to Sydney.

Identical twins and fashion bloggers Marissa Sohtra and Rebecca Loucas revealed they had made the "gut wrenching" decision to stay in Melbourne and miss Sydney's fashion week. Photo / Twice Blessed/Instagram

The pair had been due to fly to Sydney on a 6.30pm flight on Thursday night, but had cancelled after NSW announced anyone coming in from Melbourne would still need to follow lockdown orders.

Sohtra and Loucas wrote on their Instagram story that the lockdown had come as a "massive kick in the guts".

"Going to fashion week isn't just a 'flashy time to show off' nor is it 'wanky' or out of touch, it's our job," they said.

The sisters said missing out on fashion week would be a massive financial blow. Photo / Twice Blessed/Instagram

"The income and potential income generated from FW [fashion week] sustains us financially for months."

The sisters said it was "incredibly frustrating" to miss out on the event after last year's fashion week was also cancelled because of the pandemic.

"Just as we were rebuilding financially after the horror that was 2020, and spending all this money to get to Sydney, it's gut wrenching to be in this position again," the pair wrote.