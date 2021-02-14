Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown cooking made easy - 11 recipes you can whip up in no time

Baking is a great form of therapy and this banana bread is simple as. Photo / Eatwell

The uncertainty and pressure brought on by an unexpected lockdown can seem overwhelming, but there is one thing you don't have to stress about - the cooking.

We have handpicked 11 recipes that are easy and practical; some use just a few pantry staples, while others can be made with the kids. Hopefully these fuss-free recipes will help to make the next three days more bearable, even if just a little.

A good start: Out of this world overnight oats

Overnight oats are an easy, healthy breakfast. Photo / Eatwell

Soaking oats overnight makes them easier to digest and means that you have a healthy breakfast for the kids, ready for them to grab, no heating or messing around required.

No bake snack: Fridge flapjacks

No bake fridge flapjacks. Photo/ Eatwell

When everyone is home and hungry, or even if you do manage to get out of the house you need sustenance. These flapjacks are simply mixed together in a bowl, spread on a tray and placed in the fridge to set.

Leftover fun: Chicken salad sushi rolls

Leftover chicken makes great sushi. Photo / Eatwell

With some leftover chicken and a sachet of 90 second rice these rolls become super easy, and rather fun.

Bake yourself calm: Easy banana bread

Baking is a great form of therapy and this banana bread is simple as. Photo / Eatwell

Even though most of us are even busier trying to work from home, there is something about a lockdown that makes you want to bake.

Plan ahead: Mini mousse

Mini choc mousse cups. Photo / Eatwell

Occupy their afternoon and encourage them to eat their dinner with the promise of a cute mug of chocolate custard mousse for dessert.

From the pantry: Simple tuna linguine

Easy peasy tuna pasta. Photo / Eatwell

Hook into this pantry staple that's high in protein and low in fat with this quick but impressive pasta.

One-pan wonder: Baked chicken with tomatoes, aubergine and olives

One pan dishes make for easy dinner. Photo / Eatwell

Italian flavours come to life in this tasty and satisfying meal that is a cinch to make. We love to serve this on a bed of orzo, with a crunchy green salad on the side.

Humble and hearty: Beef, red wine and mushroom stew

Slow cooked beef and mushroom stew. Photo / Eatwell

Let your oven or slow cooker do most of the work in creating this comfort meal. Leftovers freeze well too.

Use what you have: Egg fried rice with chicken and prawns

Leftover rice and a few other goodies is all your need to make tasty fried rice. Photo / Eatwell

An affordable protein, eggs provide endless options for breakfast, lunch and, in this case, a crowd pleasing dinner.

Lighten up: Light butter chicken

Lighter than take-out butter chicken. Photo/ Eatwell

Some of our favourite takeaway meals taste amazing because they are packed with sugar and fat. Butter chicken, everyone's favourite, is a great example of that, so why not switch it out for a lighter version like this one.

Thirst quencher: Strawberry and mint cordial

Summer strawberries make a great low sugar cordial. Photo / Eatwell

This delicious last-of-the-summer cordial is easy to make and will be a fun treat for this kids, without the guilt, as contains a lot less sugar than store bought soft drinks.

