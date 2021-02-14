Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown cooking made easy - 11 recipes you can whip up in no time

Baking is a great form of therapy and this banana bread is simple as. Photo / Eatwell

Megan Wood
Megan Wood is a food, travel and lifestyle writer based in Auckland.

The uncertainty and pressure brought on by an unexpected lockdown can seem overwhelming, but there is one thing you don't have to stress about - the cooking.

We have handpicked 11 recipes that are easy and practical; some use just a few pantry staples, while others can be made with the kids. Hopefully these fuss-free recipes will help to make the next three days more bearable, even if just a little.

A good start: Out of this world overnight oats

Overnight oats are an easy, healthy breakfast. Photo / Eatwell
Soaking oats overnight makes them easier to digest and means that you have a healthy breakfast for the kids, ready for them to grab, no heating or messing around required.

Get the recipe.

No bake snack: Fridge flapjacks

No bake fridge flapjacks. Photo/ Eatwell
When everyone is home and hungry, or even if you do manage to get out of the house you need sustenance. These flapjacks are simply mixed together in a bowl, spread on a tray and placed in the fridge to set.

Get the recipe.

Leftover fun: Chicken salad sushi rolls

Leftover chicken makes great sushi. Photo / Eatwell
With some leftover chicken and a sachet of 90 second rice these rolls become super easy, and rather fun.

Get the recipe.

Bake yourself calm: Easy banana bread

Baking is a great form of therapy and this banana bread is simple as. Photo / Eatwell
Even though most of us are even busier trying to work from home, there is something about a lockdown that makes you want to bake.

Get the recipe.

Plan ahead: Mini mousse

Mini choc mousse cups. Photo / Eatwell
Occupy their afternoon and encourage them to eat their dinner with the promise of a cute mug of chocolate custard mousse for dessert.

Get the recipe.

From the pantry: Simple tuna linguine

Easy peasy tuna pasta. Photo / Eatwell
Hook into this pantry staple that's high in protein and low in fat with this quick but impressive pasta.

Get the recipe.

One-pan wonder: Baked chicken with tomatoes, aubergine and olives

One pan dishes make for easy dinner. Photo / Eatwell
Italian flavours come to life in this tasty and satisfying meal that is a cinch to make. We love to serve this on a bed of orzo, with a crunchy green salad on the side.

Get the recipe.

Humble and hearty: Beef, red wine and mushroom stew

Slow cooked beef and mushroom stew. Photo / Eatwell
Let your oven or slow cooker do most of the work in creating this comfort meal. Leftovers freeze well too.

Get the recipe.

Use what you have: Egg fried rice with chicken and prawns

Leftover rice and a few other goodies is all your need to make tasty fried rice. Photo / Eatwell
An affordable protein, eggs provide endless options for breakfast, lunch and, in this case, a crowd pleasing dinner.

Get the recipe.

Lighten up: Light butter chicken

Lighter than take-out butter chicken. Photo/ Eatwell
Some of our favourite takeaway meals taste amazing because they are packed with sugar and fat. Butter chicken, everyone's favourite, is a great example of that, so why not switch it out for a lighter version like this one.

Get the recipe.

Thirst quencher: Strawberry and mint cordial

Summer strawberries make a great low sugar cordial. Photo / Eatwell
This delicious last-of-the-summer cordial is easy to make and will be a fun treat for this kids, without the guilt, as contains a lot less sugar than store bought soft drinks.

Get the recipe.