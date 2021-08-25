Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: The three Rs of lockdown homeschooling

Homeschooling during lockdown can be a challenge for parents. Photo / Getty Images

As Kiwi families juggle work and school commitments amid level 4 lockdown, it's never been more important to look after both parents' and children's wellbeing.

Triple P Parenting county director Jackie Riach says pandemic parenting can bring a huge amount of worry and uncertainty.

"It's natural to feel worried, upset or angry, and our children are experiencing a range of emotions too," Riach says.

"Learning to cope with uncertainty is hard so we're calling on parents to make their children and wellbeing a top priority."

To help parents get through lockdown, Triple P recommends a new take on the "three Rs" - relationships, routine and resilience.

Relationships

"We feel happier and more confident when we are supported in our relationships, this goes for our children too," Riach says.

"Enjoy some quality time with your children and other family members every day; find ways for each of you to connect with important people outside of your home, via video-conferencing, phones and social media. Children need to feel connected to their friends and will often rely on social media for this."

Routine

Riach says it's important to add structure and predictability to your day.

"A super-strict timetable isn't realistic, but try to have regular eating, exercise and sleeping times as well as agreed blocks of time for work and connecting with others. Involve your children in working out their school routine as they know what works for them and will be more likely to follow it."

Resilience

Resilience is about building up capacity to accept uncertainty and being able to bounce back from setbacks, Riach explains.

"Encourage a sense of optimism and a try-again attitude when things don't go well. There will always be things outside of our control and learning to accept this helps us develop coping skills and emotional resilience.

"Helping children build their resilience now will help them navigate the inevitable ups and downs of life."

While we are facing uncertain times, it's important to reassure your children that you're there for them, that you're listening, and that it's okay to feel the way they do, she says.

"Parents don't have all the answers and that's okay. Be honest, research answers you don't know, and acknowledge that sometimes things will just be uncertain and we need to find ways to accept and cope with that," Riach says.

"But most importantly, have fun together – every day. Play games, sing, dance, or cook together; find what works for your family and make lots of great memories."