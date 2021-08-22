Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: How to deal with lockdown exhaustion

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

Yes, you're not the only one: Life feels exhausting right now.

Those in lockdown are spending more time at home than ever before, but if you're feeling tired and struggling to get good-quality sleep, you're not alone.

It turns out there's a good reason why you're not feeling your usual energised self, according to Tara Hurster, psychologist and founder of The Tara Clinic.

"There are a number of reasons that lockdown can leave us feeling more tired," she said.

"When we feel stress and anxiety, our brain believes there is a threat to our safety, and we naturally want to run away from or fight the threat.

If you're feeling exhausted during lockdown there's a very good reason why. Photo / Getty Images

"In lockdown, we are often more sedentary than normal, which means our brain doesn't think we can get away from the threat.

"Our autonomic nervous system (ANS) may shut us down to cope with the overwhelming feeling and therefore leave us feeling super sleepy."

For some of us – even those who are working from home and not directly in contact with Covid-19 threats – lockdown is affecting our ability to get to sleep.

This is because the "threat" of Covid lockdowns triggers a biological response, Hurster said.

"When our brain believes we are under threat, it produces a heap of chemicals in the brain that turn on everything in my body that I need to run away from or fight the tiger, and it turns off everything that I don't need to run away or fight the tiger," she said.

"Sleeping is counter-productive if I am faced with a tiger at my door, so we either don't have the desire or the capacity to fall asleep – lest we be eaten as we close our eyes."

In parts of the country not under long-term stay-at-home orders but where unexpected snap lockdowns are happening, this tiger principle also applies, Hurster said.

Studies also shown that lockdown impacts our ability to concentrate, so don't be hard on yourself if you are struggling to complete a work task you would normally breeze through in the office.

In an online survey completed by more than 4000 Italians in lockdown during April 2020, 30 per cent of respondents reported more frequent "cognitive failures", aka difficulties with their memory or concentration.

Another study conducted in Scotland last year asked more than 300 participants ranging in age from 18 to 72 to complete five tasks which measured learning, decision-making, attention and time-estimation over 13 weeks.

It found that results improved when social interactions increased, while performance was worse when participants were more isolated.

How to feel more rested in lockdown

Hurster suggests trying to implement as much of a routine as possible, especially if you are working from home.

"Have a schedule and routine throughout the day that leads into the evening. When you were at work, your bedtime routine likely started around 4pm … No more coffee etc, then leave work, head to the gym, see friends, have dinner, watch something on TV and then head to bed," she said.

"It was a predictable process – now everything is fuzzy and there are no location changes so our brain is likely unsure where it is in the day.

"So set yourself a routine, actively get changed at the end of the work day, head outside for a walk and talk with your friends on the phone.

Getting outside for a walk can be hugely beneficial to your health in lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

"Setting up a routine is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety and ultimately help to improve sleep."

Avoiding alcohol could also help if you are struggling to switch off and wind down in lockdown, Hurster added.

Instead, ask for help and open up to loved ones if you're struggling, and work towards having less screen time, especially before bed.

"Look at your living room level (the things that outwardly help you to feel nice) and basement level (the things that inwardly help you to feel refreshed) self-care routines and schedule something calming and nourishing into your day," Hurster said.