Covid 19 coronavirus: 90yo can't wait to 'chase girls' again after getting Covid vaccine

A cheeky pensioner has said the best thing about getting the Covid-19 vaccination is that he can now go back to "chasing girls again".

Norman Hance, 90, was one of approximately 900 vulnerable residents in East Sussex to receive the UK's newly approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last week.

And the pensioner is keen to get back to normal life after spending months of lockdowns shielding himself from the world.

Speaking to The Times immediately after his inoculation, he said: "All done and dusted.

"Now I can get back to my favourite occupation. Chasing girls."

A number of residents waited 90 minutes in the cold and rain for their jabs as nurses and doctors struggled to get through one patient every four-and-a-half minutes.

Hance said the vaccine is welcome news after saying the virus has played hell with people's lives.

"It's a learning curve, everybody is trying to do their best.

"I'm just glad they found something to deal with this damn virus that is playing hell with everybody's lives. Hopefully now we can see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel."

Another pensioner, 88-year-old Daphne Foster, was quick to line up for the vaccination in her wheelchair after not seeing her family for nine months.

She says life has been miserable.

I've been very lonely. No hugs. It has been horrible. I can't wait. We'll be able to mix again."

One of the doctors delivering the vaccine service, Dr Heath, said: "I've been waiting for this moment since the very beginning. It's astonishingly brilliant.

"This is the single most important thing that we've had to do."