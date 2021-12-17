Courtney Stodden embraces body hair in racy selfie

The star posted the selfie on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Model, singer and reality star Courtney Stodden is letting body hair grow naturally for the first time – and says it feels "bad ass."

The 27-year-old, who came out as non-binary in April and uses the pronouns they/them, first courted fame – and infamy – as a teenager when they married then-51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison.

More than a decade later, Stodden says they are finally feeling comfortable in their body for the first time.

"I gotta admit: taking ownership over my body and letting my hair actually grow for the first time ever feels BAD ASS!!!! Everyday I'm one step closer to acceptance, peace and genuine confidence – this body is my body and not one hateful person can shake the growth that's happening here – pun intended," Stodden wrote on Instagram while debuting the new look.

"So if you're triggered by my healthy hairy pits, you can get outta hair."

The new look – and attitude – won praise from Stodden's followers.

"I LOVE it!! I Almost didn't notice the hair because you're so Beautiful," wrote actress and model Traci Bingham.

"Thanks for being brave enough to show this! Love you!" wrote one fan.

"Love you loving your body. Also loving that lingerie!!" said another.

Revealing their non-binary identity in an Instagram post earlier this year, Stodden wrote that they "don't identify as she or her".

"I've never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me," they wrote. "It got so bad that my mum pulled me out of school.

"And still, I don't fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age."

Stodden made headlines earlier this year when they exposed model Chrissy Teigen for past online bullying, back when Stodden was in their much-talked-about marriage to Hutchison, some 35 years their senior.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden told The Daily Beast. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Teigen later publicly apologised for her past behaviour, writing: "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be."

She added: "I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that … is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."