The Queen was in her apartment with Charles and Camilla at the time of the incident. Photo / Getty Images

A man arrested with a crossbow at Windsor Castle last year said, "I am here to kill the Queen", a London court has heard.

Jaswant Singh Chail allegedly carried the loaded weapon on to the royal grounds on Christmas Day last year, the Sun reports.

A police officer said Chail looked like he was dressed for Halloween with a hood and mask on.

The 20-year-old from Southampton was held on the Queen's private residence, with her apartments in sight. He is said to have told a protection officer "I am here to kill the Queen" before being arrested.

The Queen was in her apartment with son Charles and his wife Camilla at the time of the incident.

Chail today appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court via video-link from a high-security psychiatric hospital.

He's been charged under Section 2 of the UK's Treason Act with possession of an offensive weapon and making threats to kill.

He did not enter any pleas to his charges and is due to appear in court again on September 14.