Jade Murphy and her partner left a generous tip for the teen who they say was close to bursting into tears. Photo / Facebook

A Sydney couple have been praised for their incredible act after they allegedly witnessed a McDonald's employee being yelled at by an angry customer.

Jade Murphy, 21, claims that she saw a teenage McDonald's worker being yelled at the Albion Park Maccas drive-thru on Saturday night.

She said the furious customer threw a drink at the young woman's face.

Upset by what they had seen, she and her partner wanted to cheer the young girl up – so they decided to leave her a generous tip.

"I hope you see this gorgeous girl and I hope you spend the money wisely because your [sic] worth more than getting stuff thrown at you," she wrote.

"Working in fast food isn't easy, but don't let anyone make you rethink your job."

Jade said the worker, who looked to be between 15 and 17 years old, was close to bursting into tears after receiving the couple's tip.

"Your little angel face looked like you were going to cry when we gave you that money, so I could tell you needed it and deserved it," she said.

"What if that was your daughter who got something thrown at them, you definitely would not have liked that and I'm sure this girls parents wouldn't like you throwing stuff at their poor daughter.

"YOU GO GIRL, spend that $50 on yourself because you deserve it."

The girl's father replied to the post, thanking Jade and her boyfriend for the kind gesture.

"I would like to say thank you for your generosity," he wrote.

"My daughter was over the moon when you did this. Yes, she had a bad night and we did discuss this.

"But she just wants to do her job and move on, but you made her day. Once again thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Like she said to you last night that you didn't have to.

"Just wish there were more people in the world that were more caring towards retail workers especially the younger generation."

A furious customer threw a drink at a young worker in a Sydney McDonald's on Saturday night. Photo / Getty Images

Other commenters praised Jade's actions in supporting the young hospitality worker.

"A beautiful thing for you both to do I hope the young girl is OK and you made her night a better one heart of gold you both have," a woman responded.

"That's so disgusting and those ppl should be dealt with," another said.

"That poor girl hope she's OK and because of your kindness, I think she felt safe that someone was looking out for her," another commented.