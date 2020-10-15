Costly canines: Three dogs ring up $47,000 in medical insurance claims

How much do you love your pooch? Photo / 123rf

They say dogs are a man's best friend and three dog owners have just proven that, each making insurance claims worth more than $14,000.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance has revealed the country's most expensive pooches based on pet insurance claims for the year ended June 30.

The first candidate is an english springer spaniel with an autoimmune condition that requires treatment over several months, and has so far cost $18,015.

The second is a german wire-haired pointer cross that ate a sock, and then required surgery costing $15,278.

The third dog in the running is a beagle that has thyroid cancer. Its claim was $14,631.

Together the three dogs have racked up over $47,000 in veterinary bills.

However dogs aren't the only furry friends receiving a hefty vet's bill.

Three cat owners made total claims of more than $8000 each.

The top cat was a 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was attacked by a dog and needed medical treatment worth almost $12,000.

Last month the Companion Animals in New Zealand survey was released, confirming Kiwis are a nation of pet lovers.

The research found 41 per cent of households have a cat, and 34 per cent own a dog.

It also found 88 per cent of cat and dog owners believe taking injured or sick

animals to the vet is a very important part of pet ownership.

In the 12 months to June 30 this year $11.41 million in claims were paid out by Southern Cross pet insurance.