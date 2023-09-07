Voyager 2023 media awards

Cosmetic treatments in New Zealand: How to spot bad Botox and the problem with ‘Instagram face’

9 mins to read
As New Zealand's interest in cosmetic treatments grows, how do Kiwis know what constitutes good and bad procedures? Image / Getty Images

A face altered by injectables is no longer exclusively found on the wealthy few.

With the advent of shopping mall-style Botox clinics in New Zealand, more than ever before, everyday Kiwis are going under

