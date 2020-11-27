Website of the Year

Cookbooks of 2020: Annabel Langbein, Monique Fiso in star line-up

6 minutes to read

Annabel Langbein, celebrity cook and food writer. Photo / NZ Herald

There's nothing like a global pandemic to remind people of the value of home cooking. Lucy Corry recommends her favourite new cookbooks.

Egg & Spoon
by Alexandra Tylee with illustrations by Giselle Clarkson (Gecko, $40)

Egg & Spoon: An Illustrated Cookbook, by Alexandra Tylee and Giselle Clarkson. Photo / Supplied
Cookbooks

