Controversial school board member resigns after bathroom mishap in Zoom meeting

Frances Cogelja resigned from a local school board after being seen going to the toilet on a group Zoom call. Photo / Hackensack School Distric

A US school board member who created outrage after once saying she was "disgusted" by the LGBT curriculum has seen her career go down the toilet after accidentally sharing herself on the lavatory during a public meeting on Zoom.

Frances Cogelja has resigned as trustee of a school in New Jersey after the embarrassing video.

While on a Zoom call, she took her laptop into the bathroom to relieve herself, unaware her camera was still on.

Her trip to the toilet was witnessed by close to 140 attendees including students.

The board's vice president, Scott James-Vickery, later commented on the incident, saying they're "moving on" without Cogelja.

"As far as I'm concerned, while our teachers are being professional and you're at home, sitting on the toilet, we are moving on with this district doing what's best," he said.

The next day Cogelja resigned.

Cogelja told the New York Post she will not comment on the embarrassing mistake and resignation.

It's not the first time Cogelja has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Earlier in the year, she kicked up a stink after saying she was "disgusted and appalled" by a new law requiring LGBT history to be taught in classrooms, NorthJersey.com reported at the time.

"I find it repugnant that someone's sexual preferences have anything to do with their contributions or achievements in society," Cogelja wrote in an email to acting Superintendent Rosemary Marks in February.

"Everywhere I turn, this alternate lifestyle narrative is being shoved (down) our children's throats. Where does it end???"

In a meeting, parents demanded Cogelja resign and spent hours attacking her comments.