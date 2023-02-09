A recent study has put to the test whether spending more on sunglasses really is better. Photo / 123RF

Picking the right sunglasses requires practice and patience. But even more than that, it requires research.

Aside from being a sassy fashion accessory, sunglasses are made to protect the delicate skin around your eyes from the harmful effects of sun radiation and glare.

So, if that’s their purpose, why do so many of them fail to provide top-level protection?

In a recent study conducted by Consumer NZ, it was found that nearly half of the 50 pairs of sunglasses tested, ranging in price from $2 to nearly $200, did not meet the Australian Consumer Goods Safety Standard for sunglasses and fashion spectacles - they were tested against the Australian Consumer Goods Safety Standard as New Zealand does not currently regulate sunglasses.

But in what may be the most intriguing find, the study concluded the men’s, women’s and children’s sunglasses which provided good protection and were sufficiently robust, retailed for around $20.

Consumer NZ revealed the best budget sunglasses to purchase. Photo / Consumer NZ

After proving that spending more isn’t necessarily better, Consumer NZ released examples of some of the budget sunglasses that passed all the tests conducted. Some of the shades that made the cut were from Cotton On, CoolEyes Eyewear, Just Jeans and H&M.

However, not every budget buy is a win. Throughout their study, they found sunglasses brought from Amazon and AliExpress failed a technical test, while only three out of nine pairs of sunglasses purchased from discount stores were fit for purpose.

In light of their findings, Consumer NZ has called for sunglasses to be regulated in Aotearoa as they provide essential protection for the eyes against the harsh rays of the sun, especially in summer.

Average UV levels in summer are three times greater than in winter, and in the worst case at midday UV damage can be 10 times higher.

Ocular problems such as cataracts, pterygia, macular degeneration and skin cancer of the eyelids (90 per cent of all skin cancers occur above the neck and up to 10 per cent of all skin cancers occur on the eyelids) are caused by prolonged UV exposure, so covering up your peepers with some sexy shades on a daily basis is imperative to keep your eyes in good shape.