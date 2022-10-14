Camilla's title of Queen Consort was set by Queen Elizabeth II in February. Photo / AP

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace has steadfastly stuck to the title of "Queen Consort" as the public gets used to a new era.

Between now and the coronation, The Telegraph understands, aides hope to quietly drop "Consort" from Queen Camilla's title to bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her.

Former consorts in modern history, including the Queen Mother, have been called by the simpler title of Queen plus their Christian name: Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary and Queen Alexandra.

An exception has so far been made for Camilla, who has willingly taken the title of Queen Consort as a mark of respect for public opinion following her marriage into the royal family in 2005.

Those around the King and Queen Consort are already "very relaxed" about the public and press choosing to ignore their chosen formal title for the simpler "Queen Camilla", a source said.

In the coming months, it is predicted, they will read the public appetite for "Queen Camilla" to be adopted formally in time for the coronation.

Those around the King and Queen Consort are already "very relaxed" about people using "Queen Camilla". Photo / AP

Traditionally, the orders of service for the coronation should refer to the "Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla" in line with those including the 1937 ceremony for the King's grandparents.

The younger Prince Charles was particularly close to his grandmother throughout his life, and is understood to hope for his wife to be afforded the same respect in the public mind.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Friday night.

Title set by Queen Elizabeth

A source said it would be continuing to use the title in its formal communications, which currently includes the Court Circular, all written messages, and operational notes about her engagements.

In the order of service for the late Queen's funeral last month, the royal couple were recorded in the procession as "The King" and "The Queen Consort".

A source says the Queen Consort title will continue to be used in formal communications. Photo / AP

The title was set by Queen Elizabeth II in February, when a message on the 70th anniversary of her own accession saw her spell out her support for her daughter-in-law.

"In the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she said.

At the time, her admirers hoped the palace and nation would skip straight to the technically correct "Queen Camilla" when the time came.

Instead, speaking the day after his mother's death, the King told a television audience: "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.

"In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort."

Camilla joined King Charles at his accession in September after Queen Elizabeth died. Photo / AP

Camilla enjoying most positive public opinion

The Telegraph understands the Queen Consort's supporters will now rely on the press and public choosing to use the simpler "Queen Camilla" in time.

In January, The Telegraph reported the then-Duchess of Cornwall was already on track to win the support of the majority of Britons this year, enjoying her most positive public opinion in a decade.

Polling figures saw her rise six percentage points over the past 10 years.

At the time of her marriage to the Prince of Wales in 2005, the palace insisted she would be styled as "Princess Consort" when her husband is King, in the same way she chose to use her Duchess title rather than the controversial "Princess of Wales".

When asked on US television in 2010 if she would become Queen, Prince Charles replied: "That's, well…we'll see, won't we? That could be."

Buckingham Palace has already confirmed the Queen Consort will be crowned alongside her husband at the Coronation on May 6.