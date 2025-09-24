When asked about how they navigate honouring Lupita’s boundaries, Carmen says it all comes down to communication.

“I don’t know how else to put it,” she said in an interview with People. She added that anything Lupita isn’t comfortable with, physically or otherwise, “we just respect that”.

It’s as simple as that for Lupita as well, who identifies as asexual. “I have headphones and a phone,” she said. “I don’t care.”

The conjoined twins emphasise communication to respect Lupita Andrade's boundaries, as she identifies as asexual. Photo / Instagram, @carmen_soland

Strangers, however, are a different story, and Daniel says they’re constantly crossing the line.

“People are obsessed with sex, you know?” Daniel said. “And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f**king business.”

“I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts [to] humanise us,” added Carmen.

Daniel McCormack. Photo / Instagram, @carmen_soland

Lupita says she’s not a fan of being asked whether she’ll ever love Daniel romantically.

“I love him as a brother,” she says firmly, “That’s about it.”

The couple are also not interested in becoming parents.

“No kids, never plan on it,” Daniel said, revealing that he prefers the idea of being an uncle figure, with the perk that you can “give them back” at the end of the day.

Carmen, who has been open on her YouTube page about being unable to get pregnant because of endometriosis and being on a hormone blocker, agrees.

“I never saw myself being a parent,” she said.

In a previous interview with Today, Carmen revealed that she and her twin had often been fetishised online, and it was Daniel’s nonchalant attitude about her condition that initially drew her to him.

“He didn’t lead with a question about my condition,” she said. “I have social anxiety, and I’ve ended up cancelling dates at the last minute, but I felt calm on the way there.”

Carmen, Lupita and Daniel. Photo / Instagram, @carmen_soland

The twins, who have far outlived the three-day life expectancy doctors initially gave them, have amassed more than 257,000 followers on YouTube.

The women said they plan to focus on their channel, including posting sketches that Lupita writes.

