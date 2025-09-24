Advertisement
Conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita on marriage, boundaries and future plans

Miranda Wang
3 mins to read

Conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita Andrade share life after Carmen and Daniel's wedding. Photo / Instagram, @carmen_soland

Conjoined twin Carmen Andrade recently tied the knot with her husband. Nearly a year on, they have been addressing the most common questions they have received.

Carmen and Lupita Andrare, 25, were born in Mexico and grew up in Connecticut, US. They are joined by the torso and share a

