Condoms for sale at a Te Awamutu op shop have caused a stir online after a photo of the prophylactics was shared on social media.

Individual condoms were advertised for sale at 50c at the Hato Hone St John store, prompting some to question their safety.

“You check for any holes poked in ‘em?” asked one Reddit user.

Others joked that the birth control had “one careful owner” and were in “near-new condition”.

Some questioned whether they were being sold because they had expired.

“Great grandad’s top draw [sic] gets emptied somewhere when he passes away,” another user suggested.

The store’s manager confirmed they had sold some of the condoms but the item had not been a big seller.

Asked whether they checked the dates on them before they were made available for sale, she confirmed they did but told the Herald the store would be pulling out of the condom market because some of the stock was due to expire.

Condoms for sale at the Hato Hone St John shop in Te Awamutu. Photo / u/flappytowel

Many people responding to the post noted that condoms were available elsewhere for free.

The popular barrier method can prevent unwanted pregnancy and protect against sexually transmitted infections but Family Planning NZ’s Julie Avery told the Herald she had some concerns over how the condoms were being sold.

She said condoms should be sold in sealed boxes so customers could be sure individual condoms had not been tampered with and they should not be sold past their expiry dates, which are also carried on every individual condom.

Condoms used past their dates could break and be unsafe.

She pointed out that Family Planning clinics across NZ make condoms available and for those under 22, they’re free.

Anyone needing them can drop in or have a phone consult.

She acknowledged clinic spaces may not feel comfortable for some older people but anyone was welcome and anyone could also have a virtual consult.

“It’s much less confronting,” Avery said.

But for one social media user, the condoms were far from the raciest offering they had seen in a NZ op shop.

“My local op shop had nipple pasties once,” they claimed.

Chris Marriner is an Auckland-based journalist covering trending news and social media.




