Comedian Courtney Dawson shares what she does to keep mentally and emotionally healthy and the thing she's come to realise as she's grown older.

Comedian Courtney Dawson shares what she does to keep mentally and emotionally healthy and the thing she's come to realise as she's grown older.

Comedian Courtney (@cdawsoxx) is performing at the Morningside Live Block Party on February 5 and the Art Deco Festival Napier on February 17.

The first thing I usually think about when I wake up is, I have a crazy little parking situation at home that includes a lot of moving and swapping of carparks, so my first thought is genuinely, “Where is my car?” and “Am I about to have a $400 towing fee?” It’s a great way to put a pep in your step first thing.

Presentation is important to me when it’s fun. I love to try on a million different outfits in the morning. I love experimenting with new looks, but I also have no shame in going to the supermarket in my pyjamas if that’s what I feel like. It’s not that serious!

I feel my best when I am destroying my son in a game of cards – last card, five crowns, spit, poker, presidents. We’re both competitive and both partial to a bit of cheeky cheating every now and then.

I’ve never been super into sports or the gym, but yoga is the t*ts. I have a horrendous sleeping technique (scrunched in a ball) so a big, beautiful morning stretch is a must. I would spend my entire day in a yoga studio if I could.

To keep mentally and emotionally healthy, I write every day, talk to my loved ones, get outside, and every now and then have a big blowout. And get off the phone.

The best advice I’ve ever been given about life is something my nan told me, “You make your own way in this life.” At first glance it might look like some capitalist Boomer BS, but what she meant was that my destiny was up to me and whatever I loved, I should pursue. I’ve done my best to honour her life – she was such an intelligent, funny, and strong-willed woman and I’m so grateful to have had her in my life.

The values I live by are anything for the LOLs! I’ll be honest, it doesn’t always produce the best results, so I don’t always recommend it.

I’d describe myself as not afraid of change. I value being able to chop and change my life and perspective and enjoy being challenged.

As I get older, I realise getting older is hot and fun. I have empathy for my 20s self, but sweet Christ, I am happy to be where I’m at aged 34.

The person who has had the biggest impact on my life is my son, Arie. I had him when I was 20, and he completely changed the trajectory of my life. At the time I was a bit lost, and the wind could have carried me off in any direction. I wouldn’t be where I am without him – every win I have is because of and dedicated to him.

Comedian Courtney Dawson with her son, Arie.

What people don’t realise about me is I am “swanning” at all times – chill on the surface, and furiously kicking my legs swimming underneath. It’s a blessing and a curse.

When the going gets tough, I tell myself everything is going to be okay, eventually. It always is.

An ambition of mine is to create space for other Māori and Pasifika comedians to practise our art for our people, particularly in South Auckland. I would love to see more of us on the stage, and it will be my life’s work to make sure it happens.

My work ethic consists of coffee, vape, late nights and panic.

The things that make me happiest are performing and being with my whānau and friends. Sometimes I can get in a little pit of despair when I’m working too hard – it just takes hanging out with them to set me right again.

Courtney Dawson says her life’s work to ensure there are more Māori and Pasifika comedians on stage. Photo / Michelle Hyslop

On Sundays, you’ll find me in Manurewa, hanging out with my whānau. The last of my two younger siblings who live at home will move overseas next year, so I’m trying to make the most of it before they go. Having said that, being the only child in Auckland will also be iconic – my mum will officially be an empty nester and will have no choice but to spend all her time and love on me. And no one will steal my clothes anymore.

My best life hack is when you become a parent, make sure your child is a crack-up. That way your house will always be filled with laughter, and you can steal their jokes for your stand-up gigs.

As told to Penny Lewis. This interview has been edited for clarity.