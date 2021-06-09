Columnist sacked over 'racist' tweet about Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet

It's a girl! Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate birth of Lilibet 'Lili' Diana. Video / Getty

A British columnist says she's been sacked over a "racist" tweet about Meghan and Harry's baby daughter Lilibet Diana.

Telegraph writer Julie Burchill tweeted several "offensive" comments about the Sussexes' daughter's name after she was born, reports the Sun.

And now she claims she's been fired by the newspaper after her exchange with lawyer Joanna Toch went viral on Twitter.

Burchill wrote that Harry and Meghan had "missed their opportunity" when it came to naming their baby.

She said they could have called "it" "Georgina Floydina", referring to George Floyd, the US man killed by police officer Derek Chauvin last year.

Toch then replied with a reference to Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, tweeting, "No Doria? Don't black names matter?"

Burchill replied that she'd been "hoping for Doria Oprah, the racist rotters".

"Doprah?" Toch suggested.

But it wasn't long before both women copped backlash online, when Toch apologised and removed her profile.

The Telegraph writer did not apologise for her tweets, which were described as "despicable" and "disgusting racism".

"I've been sacked by the Telegraph – it's been a lovely five years, and I'll always be grateful to them for ending my wilderness years," she shared today.

"However, I'd be lying if I said that I hadn't often moaned to my husband recently about them always rejecting my edgy column ideas and giving me more pedestrian ones – which I've done splendidly anyway.

"Onwards and upwards!"

Julie Burchill suggested Harry and Meghan name their baby "Georgina Floydina" or "Doria Oprah". Photo / Getty Images

As she worked as a contributor rather than a member of staff, the Telegraph did not confirm the sacking when questioned by the Sun.

But they made it clear that they are not responsible for what she published on Twitter.

Toch today said she was very sorry for her comments.

"I've fought during my professional life against racism which is abhorrent," she said.

"I'm not a judge and I have children of colour and I apologise unreservedly."

Her law firm Family Law Cafe then revealed they had suspended Toch with "immediate effect pending an internal review into her recent comments".

"FLC considers her comments as offensive, unacceptable and highly contradictory to the inclusive manner in which FLC has always and will continue to work with members of all communities in managing the challenges of matrimonial and family disputes," firm directors said.