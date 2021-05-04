Cleaner leaves boss brutal note on her last shift working at a bank

Julie's brutally honest note for her boss on her last shift went viral.

A cleaner has had "the last laugh" after she left a brutally honest note for her boss on her last day of work.

Julie Cousins, of the UK, had been cleaning banks for 35 years before deciding it was time to retire.

Her son Joe, took to Twitter to wish his mother a happy retirement, alongside a snap of her heartfelt letter to her former boss, also named Julie.

"And this is why I love my mum," he wrote.

"She's been cleaning banks for 35 years and today walked out with this lovely note left for that awful manager. Happy retirement Mum - always have the last laugh eh!"

The note began with Julie informing her colleagues at HSBC that Sunday will be her last day as a cleaner for the bank.

"I have made up a bucket of cleaning materials for the next cleaner whoever that may be!" she continued.

"I've left the job after the way you dressed me down in the office.

"It was nothing more than aggressive and cruel but that's a reflection on your character, not mine."

Julie added that "in a world when you can be anything, BE KIND. Because you are all no better than the cleaner."

The mum was praised for being so honest, with her words attracting more than 146,000 'likes'.

"Never understood why people think what they do for a living reflects their importance," one woman commented on Joe's post.

"I was raised to believe that a job is a job and anyone getting up and going to work deserves the same respect, whether they pick up trash or run the company. Good for your mum! Respect!"

After her son shared a snap of her letter, it was met with hundreds of comments from people commending her honesty.

"Well done her, my dad was a caretaker of a school for 30 years, so many rude staff," another user commented.

"When I started teaching I swore I would always be friendly to all staff contributing to the school.

A cleaner who works for the National Health Service in the UK said patients trust and open up to them more than nursing staff.

"We are no threat to them. We play a big part in their recovery," she added.

Joe responded in the comments section of his tweet: "Yess! What a woman. No one is better than anyone else.

"I really hope this gets the attention it deserves because the bank needs to know lol.

"Good on her. Happy retirement."