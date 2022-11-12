Claire Mummery: How to grow an abundance of food in one raised bed

Consider what grows well together, there are a number of great combinations you can choose.Photo / Getty.

Claire Mummery on how to grow an abundance of food in one raised bed

The key to growing as much as possible in a small space is knowing two things: firstly, what grows well together and, secondly, what your plants need to feed on. It is remarkable how much can be grown in a small bed if you make clever use of all available soil, and grow nitrogen-fixing plants next to hungry plants.

This is called companion planting, and there are a number of great combinations you can choose to grow.

Let's discover more with my seven tips to grow an abundance of food in one small raised bed:

1. Optimise moisture

Prepare your bed and water well, making sure the water has truly soaked all the way through by testing with your finger right to the bottom. You're looking to achieve optimum moisture to give all your plants a healthy start!

2. Optimise access

If you are growing plants that climb or need support, build the supports at either end of the bed, as this will give you full access to harvest your bed as your plants grow.

3. Plan out the growing space

Corn with cucumbers and beans

Start by planting corn at one end, and once it has grown to 20-30 cm, then plant beans and cucumbers close to this in rows. The corn will offer support for your beans to wind themselves around and the cucumbers will climb up too. The corn and beans will then shade your cucumbers from the hot summer sun, and the beans will supply much-needed nitrogen for the corn, which is a very hungry plant.

Tomatoes with basil, marigolds and alyssum

Capsicum and tomatoes enhance each other's growth, with the nutrients they take and replace in the soil. Basil improves the flavour of your tomatoes and repels whitefly, a notorious tomato pest. Marigolds repel predatory root nematodes from your tomatoes. Alyssum attracts beneficial insects that eat whitefly and aphids.

Plant your tomatoes right down to their first true leaves, as this will enable good root growth and create good support for your tomatoes from day one. Tie your tomatoes to the frame with stretchy string and, as the plants grow, strip the first 30cm of leaves off to enable airflow over the summer months. Plant marigolds and basil really close to your tomatoes, then plant chillis and capsicum in front of the basil.

To truly maximise this growing space, you can even dot lettuces under your capsicums or chillis, as these can be planted with any vegetables, and perhaps some beetroot next to these. This will give them shade, as they can tend to be a bit shy of the hot summer sun.

4. Fill any available space with no-fuss plants

Radishes and spring onions are great plants that can be direct-sown from seed in a small area of the bed. It doesn't really matter if you sprinkle the seeds close together, as when they grow, they will push each other aside for adequate space.

In any remaining space, you could grow dwarf beans, which will also fix nitrogen to the soil, feeding the plants around them from underneath.

Alternatively, you might like to leave some space, so you can stagger your planting to enable a harvest all summer long. If so, cover the bare soil with wet cardboard fixed in place with a rock on top to help keep the soil moist until you are ready to plant.

5. Fill the edges with flowers

Along the sides of your beds, I recommend planting companion flowers to attract beneficial insects. Alyssum makes a great companion for everything, is beautifully fragrant and attracts beneficial insects. It saves growing space, as the plants will cascade over the side of the bed, and they are also pretty drought-tolerant!

6. Mulch your bed

After planting, water and mulch your bed with straw, dried grass, or seagrass. This will retain moisture for longer - crucial when your soil is giving life to so many different plants.

7. Feed, feed, feed

Don't forget to feed your garden bed throughout the summer, and harvest regularly to encourage growth. Keep an eye out under leaves and along stems for any pests or signs of disease.

With these tips, I hope you enjoy an abundant and delicious summer of fresh, home-grown produce.

For more gardening advice, visit growinspired.co.nz and discover Claire Mummery's online gardening course at www.growinspiredacademy.com