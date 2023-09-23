Claire Mummery: Easy plant care for a bumper summer vege crop

Feed your plants and they will feed you. Photo / 123rf

If you want to enjoy a summer of abundance, with harvest upon harvest of delicious produce plucked fresh from your backyard, an organic feeding regime for your summer vegetables is essential.

When it comes to feeding vegetables, optimal healthy growth is achieved when you nurture the specific nutrient requirements of different plants, such as tomatoes, beans, melons, cucumbers, and capsicums. These plants have varying needs for nutrients like potassium, phosphorus, and nitrogen. And using the right organic liquid fertilisers can greatly enhance growth and productivity.

Let’s break it down into these key considerations:

Frequency of feeding vegetables

The general guideline is to feed vegetables consistently every two to three weeks during the growing season. However, there are several considerations. If your plants produce an abundance of fruits, then their feeding requirements will increase to keep the plants healthy and strong. Also, if your soil dries out and is lacking in nutrients, your plants will need more liquid feeds. Regular monitoring of the plants’ health and growth can help determine whether they require more frequent feeding or if adjustments need to be made.

All vegetables will benefit from healthy soil to start with, so I urge you to check moisture levels in your soil prior to planting. For best results, I recommend watering dry soil a few days before planting, as this will ensure that the moisture content is present for immediate use by the plant’s roots.

Balancing the nutrients you feed

The basic three nutrients required to give your plants a great start are potassium, phosphorous and nitrogen. Potassium is crucial for fruit development and overall plant health, while phosphorus promotes root development and flowering. Nitrogen is essential for leafy growth. Organic fertilisers that are rich in these nutrients, such as compost tea or seaweed extract, bokashi, worm juice and comfrey can be used to meet the needs of your plants all summer long.

All vegetables require a balance of these in the soil, but there are some vegetables that require low nitrogen. Peas, beans, onions, radishes, lettuce and carrots will benefit from a side dressing of rock phosphate during the season, which should be watered in. Biophos is the best rock phosphate I have found, as it contains soluble silica, which strengthens the plant; increases its resilience to pests, diseases and droughts, and increases the plant’s ability to absorb phosphorus.

Supercharge your summer crops: Bokashi compost

To help with the rising costs of fertilisers, it is a good option to consider using bokashi to process your kitchen scraps into a valuable food source for your garden, which nourishes your soil and your plants.

Bokashi composting involves fermenting organic waste using beneficial micro-organisms. I am a passionate advocate of Bokashi compost, which provides the following vital benefits when added to soil:

1. Nutrient enrichment: Bokashi compost is rich in nutrients, including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as micro-nutrients that promote healthy growth and development of your plants.

2. Soil structure improvement: Bokashi compost improves soil structure to retain more moisture and nutrients, and boosts overall soil health by developing beneficial soil micro-organisms.

3. Increased microbial activity: This helps break down organic matter, releasing nutrients and improving soil fertility.

4. Disease suppression: The beneficial microorganisms present in Bokashi compost can help suppress harmful pathogens in the soil, reducing the risk of plant diseases.

Supercharge your summer crops: Effective Micro-organisms

Effective Microorganisms (EM) can have positive effects on both plant growth and soil health. EM is a mixture of beneficial microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and yeasts, that work together to enhance soil fertility and plant growth.

When applied to the soil, EM can improve soil structure, increase nutrient availability, and enhance nutrient cycling. I have witnessed incredible results by regularly including EM in my organic feeding regimes; bringing plants back from the brink of demise, and creating the juiciest, healthiest produce.

The micro-organisms in EM help break down organic matter, making nutrients more accessible to plants. They also contribute to the decomposition of organic materials, improving soil structure and aeration. This can lead to better water retention and drainage, reducing the risk of soil erosion. This becomes so important as we continue to see more extreme weather over the summer months, ranging from extreme downpours to droughts.

Include these incredible fertilisers in your organic summer feeding regime and watch the harvests continue to roll in. Wishing you an abundant season ahead, from my garden to yours.

For more gardening advice, visit growinspired.co.nz and discover Claire Mummery’s online gardening course at www.growinspiredacademy.com