Prince Andrew has been stripped of his Freedom of the City of York title. Photo / Getty Images

The title, which was awarded to him in 1987, was stripped from the Prince yesterday after the councillors of York gathered to debate the motion.

After roughly 30 minutes the vote passed unanimously.

Throughout the debate the prince was called "an utter disgrace" and councillors expressed the belief that if he continued to hold the title it would bare a "stain" on the city, the Daily Mail has reported.

Members of the public were given the chance to have their say with some calling for the prince to be banned from attending horse racing events in the city, while another said he should be called Andrew Windsor in the future.

Andrew is the first person to have the title removed and was given advance warning of the motion councillors were told.

City of York Council's executive member for culture, leisure and communities, Lib Dem Darryl Smalley proposed the motion. The Lord Mayor and Lord Mayor-elect were formally absent from the meeting.

Described as a "symbolic" stripping, the act places Andrew under further pressure to resign as the Duke of York following many civic leaders calling on the Queen, the palace or government officials to step in.

In a formal statement, Smalley said, "The Honorary Freedom of York is the highest honour we, as a city, can bestow on those who represent the very best of York. The honour is held by many notable and accomplished people who carry it with pride and responsibly.

"Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we believe that it is right to remove all links that Prince Andrew still has with our great city.

"I was pleased to see councillors of all parties support this motion and make it clear that it is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to represent York and its residents.

"The removal of this honorary title sends the right message that we as a city stand with victims of abuse. The next logical step is now for Prince Andrew to do the right thing and relinquish his Duke of York title.

"If he fails to do so, the Government and Buckingham Palace must step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew's connection to York."

The news comes after the Prince agreed to settled his civil case with sex trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre. Photo / Getty Images

The removal of Andrew's title follows the lead of many authorities, institutions and schools who have chosen to distance themselves from the prince after he settled his civil case with Virginia Giuffre.

Despite continuing to assert his innocence, Andrew agreed to settle out of court with Jeffery Epstein sex trafficking victim Giuffre, hoping to make the allegations that had plagued him for so long finally go away.

Reports on the sum the duke paid to Giuffre put the figure somewhere in the NZ$24 million ballpark.