If you're looking for the perfect present for a beauty lover, we’ve got you sorted. Photo / 123rf

Looking for the perfect present for a beauty lover in your life? We’ve got you sorted with a range of bonbons, gift sets and beauty baubles that are sure to spark joy, and all for less than $70. Whether you’ve got someone on your list that’s hard to buy for, you’re looking for something extra to flesh out a gift you’ve already purchased, or that secret Santa clock is ticking, you really can’t go wrong with a little skincare, fragrance or makeup treat.

Paume probiotic hand balm + overnight hydration gloves.

Paume Probiotic Hand Balm + Overnight Hydration Gloves Christmas Cracker, $60

A spot-on gift for anyone who works with their hands all day long, this combo of Paume’s nourishing (and non-sticky!) hand balm and 100 per cent organic cotton gloves is designed to help infuse your hands with moisture while you sleep, revealing soft, hydrated skin by morning.

Endota skin saver pack.

Endota Skin Saver Pack, $64

For anyone planning on maximising beach time over the holidays, this pack from Endota contains the brand’s Natural Clear Zinc SPF 50+ sunscreen, a limited-edition bucket hat and a reusable cotton string bag. The perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who loves the great outdoors.

Karen Murrell Christmas gift set trio.

Karen Murrell Christmas Gift Set Trio in Cordovan Natural, Pink Starlet and True Love $66

Two new gifting sets featuring Karen Murrell’s best-selling shades have been released for the festive season, offering a special way to celebrate a lipstick lover. The other set contains the shades Racy Rata, Sandstorm and Rymba Rhythm.

Floral street fragrance discovery set.

Floral Street Fragrance Discovery Set, $35

If you scored this in your office secret Santa, you’d be pretty chuffed. This mini scent wardrobe of eight 1.5ml perfume sprays is great for discovering your new favourite scent or for keeping in your handbag. The entire Floral Street range is vegan and sustainable too.

Glasshouse fragrances Kyoto in Bloom Bon Bon.

Glasshouse Fragrances Kyoto in Bloom Bon Bon, $24.95

In this eye-catching Christmas cracker you’ll find a 50ml body lotion and 2ml eau de parfum in one of Glasshouse’s most loved scents, which contains notes of camellia and lotus. Another essential for secret Santa gifting or as a little something extra for a loved one.

Lanolips 101 ointment bauble.

Lanolips 101 Ointment Key Ring Bauble, $23.95

Never lose your lip balm again, with this handy accessory from Lanolips, which lets you attach this multitasking balm to your key ring. This product can be used to relieve dry lips, nourish cuticles and smooth dry patches of skin and it’s baby friendly too.

Beauty School

Q: I’m heading away for the holidays and want to travel light. What are some of the best skincare travel sets you’d recommend for a few weeks on the road?

A: Packing products in mini sizes is the best way to save space and keep the weight of your luggage down. It’s also a really smart way to try a new brand without committing to full-sized bottles. Emma Lewisham’s Essentials set is one of the greats, as it contains all of the brand’s hero products and every bottle is refillable too (making it an ideal gift for anyone who’s already a fan). Another local brand with a focus on natural ingredients, Sans Ceuticals, has a refillable minis set which contains seven products for the face, body and hair. If you simply want to travel with a couple of serums, Raaie has launched 10ml versions of their much-loved Morning Dew Vitamin C Serum and Yellow Moonbeam Retinal Elixir.

Emma Lewisham essentials gift set.

The Emma Lewisham Essentials, $150

Sans Ceuticals The Absolute minis.

Sans Ceuticals The Absolute Collection Skin Minis, $95

RAAIE minis set.

Raaie Minis AM/PM Set, $125

We Love: Christmas Candles

There’s something about the scent of Christmas that’s sure to fill you with nostalgia. Freshly baked ginger cookies, creamy pavlova and of course, pine needles are synonymous with this time of year, so if you want to make your home feel extra festive, it’s time to scent it just so. Every year, candle brands seem to compete to see who can truly capture the notes of Christmas and there are some real gems in the lineup for 2023. Light one of these on Christmas Day for extra ambience or burn throughout December and beyond to keep the festive feeling alive.

Ecoya The Goldie candle.

Ecoya The Goldie Candle in Fresh Pine, $64.95

Neve passionfruit pavlova candle.

Neve Medium Candle in Passionfruit Pavlova, $48

Diptyque Sapin candle.

Diptyque Sapin Scented Candle Small, $81

Ashley & Co Yulepine scented candle.

Ashley & Co Yulepine Waxed Perfume Scented Candle, $60

Circa soy candle.

Circa Gingerbread Cookies Soy Candle, $49.95

Stockists: Ashley & Co from Shop.ashleyandco.co; Circa from Nz.circa.com.au; Diptyque from Meccabeauty.co.nz; Ecoya from Ecoya.co.nz; Emma Lewisham from Emmalewisham.com; Endota from Endota.com; Floral Street from Meccabeauty.co.nz; Karen Murrell from Karenmurrell.co.nz; Neve from Neve.co.nz; Paume from Mypaume.co.nz; Raaie from Raaie.co.nz; Sans Ceuticals from Shop.sansceuticals.com