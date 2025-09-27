Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle

Christchurch entrepreneur Nicole Gaviria on binge-eating, surgery, judgment and meeting Steven Bartlett

Mike Thorpe
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Nicole Gaviria battled an eating disorder before turning her life around – and turning her struggles into a business. Now she's the winner of a global competition, collecting a $170,000 prize to launch "Binge Free Bestie". Photo / George Heard

Warning: This article includes content that may be distressing for some readers.

At the height of her eating disorder, Nicole Gaviria sat in her car surrounded by empty burger boxes. Embarrassed and angry with herself, happy had long left the meal.

The final crumbs of the dopamine hit that began

