Chrissy Teigen and Jordan Rondel have created an instant hit with their Spiced Carrot with Salted Caramel cake kit. Photo / Meredith Devine

New Zealand cake-making sensation Jordan Rondel, known as The Caker, has teamed up with supermodel and cooking queen Chrissy Teigen to create a cake from a box that's already sold out in the US.

Inspired by Teigen's four-tiered carrot cake from her wedding, the Spiced Carrot with Salted Caramel cake kit - available on pre-order in New Zealand - was produced to coincide with the supermodel and her husband John Legend's ninth wedding anniversary.

Posting to her 39 million Instagram followers, Teigen has shared a video of her and Rondel dressed in bath robes, their hair wrapped in towels and their faces in full makeup, as they whip up a cake in a cute 50's-style kitchen.

Teigen captioned the video: "I loooooove carrot cake - so much so that it was even my wedding cake! So to celebrate John and I's (me and john's?) 9th anniversary this year, I thought it would be fun to collab with none other than @TheCaker! You guys will love our salty caramel spin on this classic beauty. You will truly NOT believe it is from a box. We hope you love!", she said of the colab with Rondel, a judge on The Great Kiwi Bake Off! who now sells cakes out of LA while maintaining her flagship store on Auckland's Karangahape Rd.

A series of stories has also appeared on the pregnant supermodel's cooking account, Cravings, showing her daughter, Luna, helping to bake the cake and her musician husband, Legend, trying a "big bite".

Legend approves, telling his wife, "It's so good."

Chrissy Teigen's husband, John Legend, and daughter Luna, are both fans of the cake. Photos / Instagram

Teigen also tells her followers: "Ooh I was so excited for this colab, this was so much fun to do, you guys are gonna die. It's so delicious."

She goes on to give a shoutout to Rondel, saying, "Thank you so much Jordan for doing this with me. We are so, so excited about it. It is so delicious, everybody in our house loves it."

The announcement of the successful colab was quickly followed by news that the kits have already sold out on Cravingsbychrissyteigen.com. However, according to The Caker's website, they are available for pre-order.

Chrissy Teigen and Jordan Rondell with their hit cake which has already sold out in the US but is available for pre-order in New Zealand. Photos / Instagram

Rondel moved to America to expand The Caker, her cakery and cake-kit business before the pandemic hit.

"It was a big challenge to pivot quickly and intelligently," she previously told the Herald of the curveball Covid presented.

"It was extra hard not being able to go home to New Zealand on top of that, but I'm thrilled to say my New Zealand business has come out the other end really well, and while I'm still finding my footing with my US business, it's going from strength to strength."