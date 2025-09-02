“Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue,” the new editor said.

Chloe Malle with her mother, actor Candice Bergen, at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo / Getty Images

“Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled — and awed — to be part of that. I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.”

Meanwhile, Wintour described her successor as one of Vogue’s “secret weapons”.

“When it came to hiring someone to edit American Vogue, letting me turn my attention more intensely to Vogue’s multifaceted growth across its global audiences and publications and events like the Met Gala and Vogue World, I knew I had one chance to get it right,” Wintour said.

“At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader.

“Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new.

“I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before.”

Anna Wintour stepped down in June after 37 years at the helm of Vogue. Photo / Getty Images

Malle was first hired at Vogue in 2011 as Social Editor and became a Contributing Editor from 2016 until 2023.

Her writing has appeared across publications including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest and Women’s Wear Daily.

