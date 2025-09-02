Chloe Malle has been named as the new top editor at American Vogue. Photo / Getty Images
Chloe Malle has been named as the new top editor at American Vogue, effective immediately, following Anna Wintour’s resignation as editor-in-chief.
The 39-year-old, who is the daughter of American actor Candice Bergen and French director Louis Malle, has worked at the fashion publication for the past 14 years and mostrecently served as the editor of Vogue.com and host of its podcast, The Run Through.
Malle was tipped as a frontrunner weeks ago amid speculation over who would replace the iconic British-born Wintour, who stepped down in June after 37 years at the helm of Vogue.
However, she will remain as chief content officer of Condé Nast, a role she has held since 2020, in which she oversees Vogue’s content as well as GQ, Wired and Tatler.
Malle’s appointment was announced in a statement released by the publication on Tuesday.
“When it came to hiring someone to edit American Vogue, letting me turn my attention more intensely to Vogue’s multifaceted growth across its global audiences and publications and events like the Met Gala and Vogue World, I knew I had one chance to get it right,” Wintour said.
“At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader.
“Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new.
“I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before.”
Malle was first hired at Vogue in 2011 as Social Editor and became a Contributing Editor from 2016 until 2023.
Her writing has appeared across publications including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest and Women’s Wear Daily.