YouTube channel Machina visited a factory in Shenzhen that produces a dizzying array of products, relying largely on human labour to get the job done.
The journalist shows various steps of the production process as the camera pans along lines of workers putting the vapes together.
When the vapes are finished they must be tested and machines are used to ensure that they are correctly pressured and produce vapour when suction is applied, with a machine taking the place of human lungs to suck the nicotine-laced contents out.