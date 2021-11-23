Childcare worker reveals parents' most annoying habit at daycare drop-off

A nursery worker on TikTok has revealed the most annoying thing parents do. Video / @thenursery_nurse

A childcare worker has revealed the most annoying habit parents have during drop-off and pick-up times.

According to The Sun, the woman revealed that parents sometimes refuse to change their own child's nappies.

She explained on TikTok that parents constantly comment that she "must love nappies", replaying an interaction she'd had with one mum.

After the handover when the woman came to collect her daughter, she returned moments later with her baby. When asked if she had forgotten anything, she replied, "No, I just strapped her into her car seat and she decided to do a poo."

The childcare worker replied, "Oh bless her, she saved it for Mummy. You are more than welcome to use our nappy changing room. It has all the nappies and supplies and everything else you need in there."

But when she was met with a blank stare, the childcare worker said she would do the nappy change herself. The baby started crying as she thought her mum was dropping her back at the childcare centre.

The mother asked if her baby was "always like that" - to which the worker replied, "No, no, not at all, she is usually an absolute dream.

"I think she just got a little bit upset because you brought her back here and then she got a bit confused."

The childcare worker revealed the worst part of her job - and it's not the kids. Photo / Supplied

But the mother went on to say, "See I couldn't do what you do, but obviously I didn't want to stop you doing the nappy, because you're a nursery nurse, you must love them."

The post quickly went viral online as people were shocked at the mum's behaviour.

"Why would a parent expect someone else to change their child?" commented one person.

Another added: "My son did that loads and I went and changed him myself! Once you pick your child up they're your responsibility."

"You're so nice. I was talking to the screen like, 'No, no your shift is done! Lol," commented a third.