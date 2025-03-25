Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: Researchers

The pilot study instead sought to illustrate yet another little-researched way that these mostly invisible plastic pieces enter our bodies - chewing gum.

The news gives gum consumers something to chew on. Photo / 123RF

Lisa Lowe, a PhD student at UCLA, chewed seven pieces each of 10 brands of gum, before the researchers then ran a chemical analysis on her saliva.

They found that a gram of gum released an average of 100 microplastic fragments, though some shed more than 600. The average weight of a stick of gum is around 1.5g.

People who chew around 180 pieces of gum a year could be ingesting roughly 30,000 microplastics, the researchers said.

This pales in comparison to the many other ways that humans ingest microplastics, Mohanty emphasised.

For example, other researchers estimated last year that a litre of water in a plastic bottle contained an average of 240,000 microplastics.

‘Tyres, plastic bags and bottles’

The most common chewing gum sold in supermarkets is called synthetic gum, which contains petroleum-based polymers to get that chewy effect, the researchers said.

However, packaging does not list any plastics in the ingredients, simply using the words “gum-based”.

“Nobody will tell you the ingredients,” Mohanty said. The researchers tested five brands of synthetic gum and five of natural gum, which use plant-based polymers such as tree sap.

“It was surprising that we found microplastics were abundant in both,” Lowe told AFP.

David Jones, a researcher at the UK’s University of Portsmouth not involved in the study, said he was surprised the researchers found certain plastics not known to be in gum, suggesting they could have come from another source in the lab.

Experts also warned about the plastic pollution from chewing gum -- particularly when people “spit it out onto the sidewalk”. Photo / 123RF

But the overall findings were “not at all surprising”, he told AFP.

People tend to “freak out a little bit” when told that the building blocks of chewing gum were similar to what is found “in car tyres, plastic bags and bottles”, Jones said.

Oliver Jones, a chemistry professor at Australia’s RMIT University, said that if the relatively small number of microplastics were swallowed, they “would likely pass straight through you with no impact”.

“I don’t think you have to stop chewing gum just yet.”

Lowe also warned about the plastic pollution from chewing gum - particularly when people “spit it out onto the sidewalk”.

The National Confectioners Association, which represents chewing gum manufacturers in the United States, said in a statement that the study’s authors had admitted “there is no cause for alarm”.

“Gum is safe to enjoy as it has been for more than 100 years,” it said, adding that the ingredients were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The study, which has been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal, was presented at a meeting of the American Chemical Society in San Diego.