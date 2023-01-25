Winter in her dream kitchen. She told OneRoof that the house had been a haven for her family.

Celebrity chef Chelsea Winter has sold her Bay of Plenty lifestyle property Olive Hill after dropping the asking price to just under $2 million earlier this month.

The Te Puna home was listed in October with real estate agency Oliver Road for $2.49m, but was knocked down to $1.998m to meet the current market across two significant price adjustments.

Oliver Road managing director Cameron Winter confirmed the Crawford Road property had sold and was one of two properties listed with his agency that went unconditional last week.

The former MasterChef NZ winner’s family home and a new house on The Boulevard, in Pāpāmoa, Tauranga, which also had its price slashed to $1.68m in December, both sold slightly above their asking prices due to multiple parties competing for them.

Chelsea Winter and her partner Douglas Renall are stoked to be able to move on with their plans and that a local family will soon be enjoying everything they created and loved about Olive Hill, Cameron Winter said.

At the time of listing their three-bedroom, two-bathroom home of more than three years, the couple said it would always hold a special place in their hearts.

“It’s been a haven of peace and tranquillity for our little family – it’s private, but everything you need is close at hand, and there’s no shortage of amazing beaches close by for summer.”

The designer kitchen had also been an “utter dream”.

“It’s like an old friend now, I’ll miss it a lot,” Winter said in the listing.

Winter moved from Auckland to the Bay of Plenty five years ago after selling her Point Chevalier house, and told NZME at the time that she was lured to the region by the close proximity of family and for the lifestyle.

The kitchen in former MasterChef NZ winner Chelsea Winter's Bay of Plenty home near Tauranga, where the magic happens.

Earlier this month, Cameron Winter told OneRoof since the price of Olive Hill had dropped to $1.998m, they had received a much better response.

Winter said eight offers were made across four of its listings last week and came from an even split of locals and those outside the region, as people often look to make changes at the start of the year.

The agency has seen a remarkable increase in the number of buyers in the market in the last few weeks, with the majority of those buyers coming from Auckland, as well as some of the other main cities.