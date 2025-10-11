Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Chelsea Winter launches new cookbook Nourish inspired by family life

Nicky Pellegrino
Woman's Day·
8 mins to read

Chelsea Winter reveals a family milestone and opens up about her healing journey. Photo / Gina Fabish

Chelsea Winter reveals a family milestone and opens up about her healing journey. Photo / Gina Fabish

For some time now, Chelsea Winter has been balancing two worlds – one public, one private. Of course, there is the famous celebrity chef that we see – a glamorous, bestselling cookbook author, social media favourite and former reality TV champion. That Chelsea has a pretty incredible life.

Then there’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save