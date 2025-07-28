Chef Luke Sung lost his job after belittling a TikTok influencer over her follower count. Photo / Getty Images
A “prominent” US chef who refused to give an influencer a free meal because she didn’t have enough followers has reportedly lost his job.
Luke Sung has stepped away from the recently opened Kis Cafe in San Francisco after the internet sided with “micro” food vlogger @itskarlabb when she detailedhow he made her cry during a recent visit.
The furore began when Karla attended the restaurant on Wednesday as part of a prearranged partnership with the cafe’s team in which she and a plus one would eat for free in exchange for a video.
After showing up early to film content, Karla claimed that a man – later identified as the celebrated chef and co-owner – questioned her 15,000-follower count and told staff it was a “mistake” to invite an influencer so small.
Karla said the clash was “extremely belittling” and as a result, she left the Kis Cafe in floods of tears, later taking to TikTok to share her experience.