Her video has since clocked up over 20 million views to date, sparking an avalanche of outrage against Sung that has reportedly resulted in him walking away from the venture.

His co-owner, who has asked not to be identified due to countless phone and online threats, told NBC Bay Area the cafe was “temporarily closed” as it figured out its next steps.

“When we’re ready, we will restart differently, separate from [the] chef,” the co-owner told the local outlet.

“This way, my staff can also continue their livelihoods.”

The restaurant, which only opened in May, also blasted Sung’s alleged behaviour, labelling it “unacceptable” in a statement shared on social media.

‘He is no longer part of the team as a co-owner, a chef, or in any other way," it read.

“That behaviour does not reflect the remainder of our team. We want to create a space that’s welcoming and respectful to everyone. In this instance, we failed to do so.”

Karla had 15,000 followers when she visited the Kis Cafe in San Francisco on Wednesday. Photo / TikTok/ itskarlabb

Karla, who now has almost 370,000 followers following the furore, said she had overheard the chef discrediting her work while she was sitting waiting for her husband to arrive.

“He was saying I had too little followers,” Karla recalled in her video. “I am turning red because I am so embarrassed, and I feel really disrespected.”

The influencer said that when she introduced herself, Sung grilled her over whether she had researched the wine bar.

She insisted she knew the menu and the vibe, but said Sung disagreed and began scrolling through her TikTok feed at full volume within earshot.

“After scrolling like, two times, he says to me that he doesn’t think my videos are at the level which he wants his restaurant represented,” she recalled.

“It seemed like he was insinuating that my followers would not be able to afford to eat at this restaurant.”

Karla later took to TikTok to detail the "belittling" experience, resulting in Sung being fired from the restaurant. Photo / TikTok / itskarlabb

Sung then reportedly asked, “Do you know who I am?” and told Karla he was a two-time James Beard Award finalist and that his daughter is Big Apple vlogger Isa Sung, who has 600,000 TikTok followers.

He also dismissed the cooking videos the influencer had posted to her platform, calling them “homey”, Karla said.

The belittling exchange left her in tears, she said.

“I told him I felt disrespected and didn’t want to collaborate anymore.”

Since skyrocketing to viral fame, Karla said she wants to “be an advocate for micro-influencers” who don’t receive as many handouts as those with larger followings.

“You don’t need to have a million followers to be respected or feel like you’re making a difference,” she explained.

The fallout for Kis Cafe has been huge, as social media users rushed to support Karla by flooding it with negative reviews.

“Well, he was right about one thing, your followers are not going to be eating at his restaurant,” one joked.

“Love how badly this has gone for them,” said another.

In contrast, Karla’s comments section is filled with job offers from huge brands.