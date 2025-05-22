“Wha– he’s a man now!” co-host Vaughan Smith said.

“I’m actually told I look quite young, but all my friends tell me I look young, so I’ll take being a man,” Charlie replied.

The "Charlie bit my finger" video has more than 887 million views. Photo / @HDCYT

The viral star had no idea it was the anniversary of the video’s upload to the internet until ZM reached out to him.

Charlie said he hadn’t bitten any fingers “in a long time” when co-host Hayley Sproull asked whether he celebrates the day with his brother.

“I’ve kind of grown out of that phase.”

The show’s hosts thought Charlie might’ve used his standing as a viral sensation to impress the people he meets, but he said it’s something he keeps to himself.

“I don’t think I’ve ever brought [it] up. I think it’s always come out through my friends, so I don’t think personally I’ve ever told anyone in my life, to be honest.”

“Humble. Humble hero,” Smith replied.

Charlie said it’s “lucky” he doesn’t look the same as his younger self, but his friends still bring up the video at random.

“It’ll be a big thing for five minutes and then it goes,” Charlie said.

Charlie Davies-Carr is now 19 years old and studies law at university. Photo / ZM's Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley

“In my day-to-day life, I’m just Charlie, really.”

The 19-year-old spoke from his university’s student accommodation and revealed he’s now working to obtain a law degree.

Sproull suggested Charlie could “cash in” on the video if he went on to open a law firm after graduating.

“You could call it like, ‘Bit My Finger Law’, do you know what I mean?”

Yet Charlie said opening his own practice wasn’t currently on his mind.

“I’ve got to pass these exams first ... ‘cause it’s exam season here. So if I get past these and then the next two years, we’ll see about that.”

With Sproull enquiring about his older brother – “how’s his finger?” – Charlie said Harry’s studying business and “working hard, I think”.

“His finger should be fine. I haven’t checked on it in a while, but it should be fine.”

The ZM hosts said Charlie had grown into a “responsible” and “handsome young man” and praised him for keeping a tidy room.

“He’s made his bed, and that’s really made me quite happy,” Sproull said.

The hosts wrapped up the interview by asking Charlie to keep in touch, with Sproull inviting him back once he’d graduated so they could “jam around some ideas” for the law firm’s name.

“Yep. I’ll pencil you in at some point in three years’ time,” Charlie said.

“Pencil me in. Look, he’s already talking like a lawyer. He’s already charging, isn’t he?” Sproull replied.

“Charlie bit my finger” was uploaded to YouTube on May 23, 2007, and became the most-viewed video on YouTube in October 2009.

The 55-second video remained so until Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance took the top spot in April 2010.

Charlie and Harry’s father, Howard Davies-Carr, originally uploaded the video to YouTube so the boys’ grandfather could watch in the United States.

Howard used YouTube because the video file was too big to send by email, but he didn’t expect it to blow up like it did – especially as he’d made it private.

“I was just about to remove [the video] before it exploded. But once it had [exploded] I had lost control of the clip anyway, so I left it,” Howard told Business Insider.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.