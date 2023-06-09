Earl Charles Spencer has come to his nephew Prince Harry's defence amid claims the Duke of Sussex is 'still obsessed' with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry’s uncle Earl Charles Spencer has come to his defence following the Duke of Sussex’s appearance in court for his phone hacking case.

Spencer spoke out online following a tweet from a Daily Mail columnist who claimed Harry is “still obsessed” with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, whose name has been a topic of discussion throughout the trial.

“Pathetic … you have no shame,” he wrote online.

Pathetic, @amandajplatell - you have no shame, and even less credibility. Last time I heard from you, you were guilty of libelling me, as your employer at @DailyMailUK agreed. Now you’re put up (by them?) to misrepresent significant legal evidence as if it was something trivial. https://t.co/rFPLEcDtk9 — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) June 7, 2023

Harry is one of several celebrities suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in the UK, accusing reporters from tabloids The Daily Mirror, The Sunday Mirror and The Sunday People of phone hacking and other illegal methods to produce stories on him from 1996 to 2011.

Some of his time on the stand was focused on stories involving him and Davy, who were in an on-and-off relationship for six years and broke up in 2010. Davy later attended the Duke of Sussex’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

In court, Harry said the Mirror obtained scoops by looking at call data and said it was “very suspicious” that they had Davy’s number.

Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Wednesday on June 7. Photo / AP

MGN’s lawyers responded that Harry’s claims were “total speculation about where the information might have come from”.

Daily Mail writer Amanda Platell later wrote on Twitter, “Is Harry still obsessed with former love Chelsy Davy?”

“Harry mentions her 118 times in court evidence, Meghan just five times. No wonder Meg didn’t show up!”

It’s important to note the case is not concerned with articles involving Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana’s brother Charles then hit back at Platell’s tweet, writing, “Pathetic - you have no shame and even less credibility.”

“Last time I heard from you, you were guilty of libelling me.

“Now you misrepresent significant legal evidence as if it was something trivial.”

Spencer has been openly critical of the royals and of the British media for how they treated his sister Diana.

Prince Harry has claimed that around 140 articles written about him between 1996 and 2010 included details obtained unlawfully.

Thirty-three of those articles are being considered in the court case.