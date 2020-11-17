Charcuterie chalet replacing the gingerbread house this Christmas

Gingerbread houses were once a tradition, but there is a new craze coming through. Photo / 123rf

While the humble gingerbread house used to be a Christmas tradition, there's a savoury option taking over the internet.

The charcuterie chalet, which is a house made out of snackable deli treats, seems to be this year's Christmas craze.

Crackers and soft cheese or dips are used to create the structure while cured meats such as salami can be used to tile the roof.

Mozzarella balls can also be seen as little snowmen.

Everything from rosemary to nuts are then used to decorate the structure, resulting in a mouth-watering savoury house.

The results posted online are quite impressive.

With a charcuterie chalet the creative possibilities are endless, with Parmesan snow to broccoli bushes.

Although this is an overseas craze, it does make you wonder what it would look like if the craze came to New Zealand.

Would it include Cheerios sausages and Meal Mate crackers as the structure, glued together with kiwi onion dip?

So if you do not have a sweet tooth this Christmas and prefer a house made out of cheese and meat, try out a charcuterie chalet.