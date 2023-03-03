This year you will need to answer 21 questions about your dwelling, while everyone who lives with you will need to answer up to 54 individual questions. Photo / Getty Images

It’s Census time!

Stats NZ and the Government are collecting important information about the population — but there are some questions they’re not asking and should.

Okay, maybe they shouldn’t actually ask these but we’re curious and thought we’d take the opportunity to clear some doubts and figure out where the New Zealand population stands on some *ahem* important issues.

Without further ado, below are some questions you will not find in the census forms but that will inform how Kiwis stand on some topics. Harry Styles, if you’re reading this, you can (and should) answer these as well as the Census.

In all seriousness, Census night is Tuesday, March 7. You don’t need to wait until then to fill it out so, once you’ve answered the questions above, you can grab a cuppa and fill out the actual Census.

