Celebrity chef reveals the secret to making the perfect scrambled eggs

Celebrity chef Dan Churchill’s secret to making perfect scrambled eggs. Video / @dan_churchill

Scrambled eggs, how hard can it be?

Well, as it turns out some people have been going about it the wrong way.

Aussie celebrity chef Dan Churchill took to his Instagram over the weekend to reveal the "three biggest mistakes" people make when preparing the popular brekky dish – and one may leave you surprised.

If you tend to have the pan super hot, you may want to turn it down a notch because if the heat is too high, it can cause the eggs to become chewy and dry.

Dan, who is the host of the Epic Table podcast, advises to keep your pan at medium-high heat "so you can control cooking your eggs evenly".

He also recommends not to constantly stir the eggs – another "mistake" he said people often make.

"You want to create layers, providing an even cooking effort not always stirring them," he said. "Slide spatula towards you and tilt pan back to allow wet to fall onto the cooked surface.

"You will have beautiful soft layers."

He said the third most common mistake is "cooking to perfection in the pan".

"Remember once you take it off the heat, the eggs are still cooking with their residual heat."

The chef said to cook them slightly under, so by the time you serve and take it to the table they are "soft and layered" as opposed to "dry and over-cooked".

However, if you have a chat to Robbie Bell, who previously worked under celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, he will tell you otherwise when it comes to the mixing part of the process.

Wondering why your scrambled eggs always turn out dry and chewy? Here's how to get the perfect breakfast every time. Photo / Getty Images

"Simple but not often executed correctly, scrambled eggs ... there is no rushing them and constantly mixing is the key for me," he said in a recent TikTok.

But the one thing the chefs agree on is cooking the eggs on a gentle heat – and so too does former My Kitchen Rules judge and celebrity chef Manu Feildel.

"Don't let your pan get too hot. If the pan is too hot the eggs will cook too quickly, burn, and rather than be lovely and light," Manu said in his role as Australian Eggs ambassador in 2019.

"Remove them from the heat when still a little wet in places. The residual heat from the pan and the eggs will finish cooking them through."

Dan's followers have since bombarded his post thanking him for the tips.

"Great tips Damn learned something new today," one person wrote.

"Guilty of stirring them too much," wrote another, while a third added: "Looks delicious."