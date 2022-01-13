Harry and Meghan share first picture of Lilibet since she was born in June. Video / NZ Herald

A celebrity astrologer has claimed Prince Harry's connection with Meghan Markle gave him the strength to step down from royal duties.

In People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, available to stream on Flash, host Aliza Kelly read the couple's star charts and observed how the Suits actress gave the royal a different point of view.

"The introduction of Meghan into his life opened his eyes because Meghan comes from such a different background," Kelly explained on the programme.

"He started to see the world from a different point of view; this exposed his chart to a different perspective.

"He didn't have the scope to access his full potential without Meghan."

The astrologer added the cosmic connection with the star gave Harry the courage to leave royal life and he would never want to make things difficult for his family.

"It was extremely meaningful for him to make the decision to step away from his family," she said.

"What he found out through Meghan is the infrastructure that he put his trust in his whole life, was actually broken.

"The system was broken and he did not know that until Meghan."

Kelly came to the conclusion that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "astrologically perfect" for each other.

Celebrity Astrology Investigation sees the horoscopist dig deep and reveal what's written in the stars for popular celebrities, one birth chart at a time.