Celebrate Burns Night: 3 scotch whiskies to try

Celebrate Burns Night with a whisky tasting. Photo / 123rf

Tomorrow is Burns Night - Scotland's annual party for one its most celebrated poet, Robbie Burns. Raise a glass with these scotches that range from classic, through modern, to slightly twisted.

The sophisticated one

Macallan is a Speyside Scotch that is held in high regard internationally – you'll see this whisky being sipped in Bond films and any number of other Hollywood hits. Recently they collaborated with award-winning photographer Steve McCurry to capture the day to day life at their Speyside distillery, all steam and sweat and moody sepia tones. This is a producer that takes itself seriously, and for good reason – Macallan has an almost 200-year history in Scotland, and is one of the top selling scotches in the world.

Macallan has recently expanded their Double Cask range – a range that has been matured in sherry casks made from two types of wood – American and European oak – to make for a sweeter, warmer character, available in 12, 15 and 18-year expressions. So pour yourself a dram. themacallan.com

Macallan Double Cask. Photo / Supplied

The smokey one

Variety packs are the spice of life. Line up your own personal whisky tasting with Ardbeg's collection of its smokiest offerings. Here'll you'll find three 200mL bottles: the Ardbeg 10-year, the Ardbeg Wee Beastie, and the Ardbed An Oa. Ardbeg is an Islay distillery (Islay is famous for its distinctive peat, smoke and other intense flavours). Classic horror fans will enjoy the artwork across each, whisky newbies will appreciate the chance to taste three for the price of one, and Islay fans will have plenty to chew over. Our favourite was the Wee Beastie – it's young at just five years in the cask, all ash and salinity – and if that doesn't sound delicious, perhaps Islay whiskies are not for you. ardbeg.com

Ardbeg's Monsters of Smoke. Photo / Supplied

The X factor

A whisky cocktail is a fine thing, and Glemorangie is tapping into our growing thirst for a fancy drink with their latest release, X by Glenmorangie (want to get your pronunciation right? Put the emphasis on saying "orange" in the middle). It's a single malt, but not as you know it, because this Scotch was made to be mixed. The brand has long been experimental (see the 2020 release A Tale of Cake) and this new Glenmorangie offers more sweetness than usual, and notes of orange, pear and vanilla – plus the freedom to pour it into the mixer of your choice. And if you can't choose, you'll find simple cocktail recipes on their website (including Brunch, Date Night, and the surely dangerous Karaoke). glenmorangie.com