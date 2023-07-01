Catherine, Princess of Wales, is said to be the driver behind the harsher elements of the royal family's response to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview. Photos / Getty Images

Never one to outwardly ruffle feathers, it appears Catherine, Princess of Wales, has in her own quiet way hit back at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their explosive Oprah interview.

According to the The Times a source has claimed the princess pushed for a “tough response” to the bombshell interview and its accusations which sent shock waves through the royal family.

The Sun reports that the insider alleges it was the princess and her husband, Prince William, who pressed Buckingham Palace staff to include the now-famous line “recollections may vary” in its official statement following the interview.

Harry and Meghan during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / CBS

Before the Wales’ intervention, it is understood the response had been “much milder” and referred to Harry and Meghan as “much loved members of the family”, despite their claims of extreme pressure and racism.

A source told The Times: “It had a much milder version. The debate was, do you rise entirely above it and offer the olive branch of [Harry and Meghan being] ‘much loved members of the family’? Or is there some moment when you have to intervene and offer a view?”

But it has been alleged that the princess believed “history will judge this statement” and implored that a stronger stance be taken with the controversial line included.

“It was Kate who clearly made the point, ‘History will judge this statement and unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true’,” a second source has claimed the princess said.

The Princess and Prince of Wales wanted a stern word included in the official response to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview. Photo / Getty Images

Reportedly crafted by a then new private secretary to Prince William, Jean-Christophe Gray, it is alleged two senior officials did not want the phrase included for fear of perpetuating a rivalry with Harry and Meghan.

However, the final draft including the stern words was signed off by the late Queen just hours later and released two days after her grandson and his American wife’s bombshell interview had gone to air.

The unprecedented response included the lines:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

News of the Wales’ push for a more stern address comes as Harry and Meghan are believed to have had the last of their possessions at Frogmore Cottage removed.

Harry, Meghan and their two children at Frogmore Cottage. Photo / Netflix

Gifted by the Queen after their 2018 wedding, the pair embarked on a $5.15 million renovation but only lived in the Grade II listed home for six months.

According to The Sun, days after the release of another bombshell against the royal family in the form of Harry’s memoir, Spare, the Sussexes were served with an eviction notice.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam told The Sun: “I don’t think it’s any coincidence that they were told to vacate as soon as Spare came out.”











