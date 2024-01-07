A woman who was once vegan now follows the “high fat carnivore” diet plan. Photo / TikTok @steakandbuttergirl

A once vegan woman has revealed her shock new carnivore diet - and everything it includes.

Taking to TikTok, the former vegan - a diet made up of only plants foods - stunned viewers after revealing her day to day meals after adopting the “high fat carnivore” diet.

The woman, who goes by “Steak and Butter girl” on the video sharing app, said she begins her day by eating an entire block of butter before having “about 10 eggs scrambled lightly” and cooked in “beef tallow” (beef fat).

She went on to share that for dinner she will eat another 12 softly poached eggs paired with 20 per cent fat beef mince sautéed, making her total egg intake of the day a massive 22.

The diet shocked viewers of the video with many quick to ask her how the high fat content of the meals affects her cholesterol levels,. “Sounds delicious, but what about cholesterol?” one person asked.

Another said, “Dude my friend’s cholesterol or whatever was through the roof because of dairy, specifically butter,” adding, “That has me worried. Like, stroke level …”

A third person said they would be “so interested to know” what the woman’s lipids panel looks like referring to a test designed to measure the fat molecules in your blood.

Others raised their concerns about the long term effects of the carnivore diet with one person warning the it could create arthritis - the swelling and tenderness of one or more joints or Gout - a type of inflammatory arthritis that causes pain and swelling in your joints.

“Extreme Keto/Carnivore diet can cause gout coz you will lose all water retention and get arthritis over time,” they said.

Another added that the woman will “age at the speed of light”.

While the woman has yet to respond to viewers’ concerns, many came out in support of the diet plan with one person writing, “If the diet’s that bad, why do so many people feel amazing on it?”

A second added, “So much more energy, no more gut issues, no bloating, etc.”

The Carnivore diet is a restrictive type of diet that includes only meat and animal products. Despite some studies claiming it is unhealthy in the long term, there is no specific research to support the claims.

Healthline reported the diet is intended to help with many health issues including weight loss, mood issues and blood sugar regulation.