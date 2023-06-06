A career coach has revealed the simple formula to answering the most common job interview question: ‘Tell me about yourself’. Photo / 123rf

A career coach has revealed the simple formula to answering the most common job interview question: ‘Tell me about yourself’. Photo / 123rf

Job interviews are full of nerve-racking moments – especially when you’re asked to tell the interviewers about yourself. What do you share? Your life story? Your job history? What you like to do in weekends? The options are endless. But all of that is about to change as a career expert has revealed the perfect response to the daunting question.

Posting on TikTok, Sam DeMase, a career coach and self-advocacy expert, has shared the perfect way to reply to the common interview question, “Tell me about yourself” and it might be easier than you think.

In a video that has now gone viral receiving over 900,000 views, the career coach immediately tells her followers not to respond to the question by rehashing their entire work history because “they already have that”.

Instead, she suggests using the “amazing” WAT method. She explained that the simple method is a brief explanation of what you do, achievements most relevant to the role you’re applying for, and then tie in those achievements explaining how they can benefit you in the role.

DeMase then went on to share an example of how you can use this in an interview and pretended to be the interviewee responding to the question. Using her WAT method, she said, “I’m a training and development leader with over 10 years of experience in the retail space. In my most recent role I launched a brand new LMS program which increased employee completion rates by over 60 per cent.”

Adding, “I know in this role you’re looking for someone who is a results-driven builder who has launched projects from the ground up, which is exactly what I do, so I’m especially excited to discuss this role today.”

Many took to the comment section of the video with one person saying, “That was so bomb! Thank you!” Another wrote, “Love it and especially the tie-in. I call this a synopsis of your personal brand.”

A third person said, “Bravo! Pretty good answers.”

However not everyone agreed with the career coach’s answer, with one person claiming it was a contradicting answer, “Don’t rehash your resume, also proceeds to do so”, they said.

Another disagreed with the WAT method offering their own advice, “When I interview people, I don’t want to hear this. I want to know what they are like as a person and what their interests are outside of employment.”

A third person said, “When they ask this, what they are asking for is your hobbies, interests and a brief background”.