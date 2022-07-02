Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Canvas books wrap: Inside Qatar by John McManus, Notes on Womanhood by Sarah Jane Barnett, and more

4 minutes to read
An aerial view of Qatar's Khalifa Stadium stadium at sunrise. Photo / Getty Images

An aerial view of Qatar's Khalifa Stadium stadium at sunrise. Photo / Getty Images

Can the richest nation in the world per capita protect its image? Before the 2022 World Cup, a new book is poised to hinder it. Elsewhere, a poignant memoir probes the female experience, and why

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.