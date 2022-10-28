Dawn Hubsher has been mistaken for being in her 30s. Photo / Instagram@dawn.hubsher

A glamorous mum, who is often mistaken for being her daughter’s twin sister, has left her followers floored after revealing her real age.

Dawn Hubsher and her daughter Cher rose to fame after appearing in the TLC reality series sMothered, a programme that focuses on mums and daughters who push their bonds to the extreme.

The pair are always dressing in identical clothes and donning the same hair and makeup styles, leading strangers to believe they are twins.

But in reality, Dawn, who lives in Florida, US, is 62 and New York-based Cher is 32.

With her youthful skin and toned physique, many followers thought the stunning grandmother-of-one was in her 30s.

“People are asking me all the time how my mum looks so young,” Cher said on her YouTube channel.

“On TikTok, they can’t get over the fact that she’s in her 60s.”

Dawn went on to reveal some of her best-kept secrets on how she stays looking so youthful.

She uses Cetaphil for her face.

“It’s very gentle. I also love vitamin C serums,” she said on the video.

“After that, I use an undereye skin cream. I use my ring finger and slightly dab, I never rub because the skin is so delicate.

“Never use hot water on your face. Lukewarm only.

“Hyaluronic acid is great, it helps plump the skin. Retin-A is really good too, but you need a prescription from a doctor or dermatologist.

“At night, I always moisturise my lips so they’re not chapped. Any type of chapstick is great.

“The most important thing is don’t forget your neck. Use all the products on your neck too, as this part of the body ages really quickly.”

Dawn also shared some lifestyle tips that she believes has helped preserve her incredible age-defying looks.

“The first thing that is important is to stay out of the sun,” she said.

“Having a suntan that lasts a week is not worth getting wrinkles for. When you get older and you get a tan, sometimes it can make you look more weathered.

“I wear sunscreen, along with a hat and sunglasses too.

“Don’t forget to drink a lot of water, it cleanses you from the inside out,” she said.

“I do believe in taking vitamin C tablets. I take 1000mg of it a day.

“I also take a B complex and a multivitamin.

“It’s all about prevention. You don’t want to wait until it’s too late.”

Viewers of the video were floored at finding out Dawn was 62, many saying they were inspired to start taking better care of their skin.

“You don’t look your age, and you’re just beautiful,” one said.

“I’m 28 and seeing the wrinkles on the side of my eye, so this is amazing advice.”

“I can’t believe you’re that age. So amazing, thank you for the tips,” wrote another.

Another follower asked whether Dawn had ever had Botox, which she confirmed she had, but claims she only began in 2019.

“Have you ever done Botox before? You both have amazing skin!” they asked.

“Yes! Actually the first time I did it was just before sMothered on TLC,” Dawn said.

“Botox is great but it can only do so much. You still need to have really good skincare.”