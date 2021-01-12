Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Can you poison your way to good health?

9 minutes to read

A dose of kambo, an Amazonian frog poison drug, is administered in Point Pinole, California. Photo / Jason Henry, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Alex Williams

US West Coast wellness elites think kambo, an Amazonian frog poison drug, is helping them purge "toxins" from their lives.

"It's like you're having a fever or a major allergic reaction," said Julia Allison, 39,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.