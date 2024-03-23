Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Can you cook meals in your car? Steve Braunias investigates a new craze

Steve Braunias
By
4 mins to read

Steve Braunias discovers a new dining experience

Cooking in cars! It’s a thing. Apparently. I got an email the other day with the subject line, “Unlock 5 flavorful meals with car cooking”. The sender was

Latest from Lifestyle